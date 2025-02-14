7th session of HLSCC: Joint statement issued

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to advance bilateral initial trade volume to US$5 billion annually.

The 7th Session of Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) has emphasised for further deepening, diversifying, and institutionalizing the strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chaired the 7th Session of Pakistan-Turkiye HLSCC here.

Both appreciated the outcomes of the Pakistan-Turkiye Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) and the action plan.

According to joint statement issued by Foreign Office of Pakistan and Turkiye, both countries desires of giving further impetus to the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all spheres including, inter alia, defense, trade, investment, banking, finance, education, health, energy, culture, tourism, transport and communication, agriculture, water, science and technology; Reiterating their common resolve to fight the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as well as the threat of extremism, and to support the relevant initiatives in this regard at regional and international platforms; Underlining our common resolve to take bilateral relations to ever-newer heights through mutual cooperation in all areas.

The Joint Working Groups of the HLSCC will be named as “Joint Standing Committees” (JSC) henceforth to better reflect their permanent nature.

Three new JSCs, namely, “Security, Defence, and Intelligence JSC”, “Health JSC” and “Science and Technology JSC”, have been established under the HLSCC mechanism.

The two sides underscore the need for resolution of all outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiris.

In this regard, Pakistan expresses its deep appreciation for Türkiye’s principled stance on the issue.

The two countries reiterate full and resolute support for the efforts towards the just, lasting, and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus issue. Pakistan reaffirms its support to the Turkish Cypriots and to Turkiye in this regard. Turkiye expresses its deep appreciation for Pakistan’s principled stance on the issue.

Both countries reiterate their support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and for advancement of international efforts aimed at building a more sustainable future for the Afghan people through continued, coordinated and coherent engagement with the interim Afghan authorities including on countering terrorism.

In this regard, they underlined the importance of inclusive governance, and respect for fundamental rights, particularly of girls and women in Afghanistan. The two sides also stressed the need for sustaining humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. They further underscored that Afghanistan should not become a safe haven for terrorist groups. All necessary measures to counter terrorism need to be taken by interim Afghan authorities including against TTP and Daesh, which remain listed under the 1267 UNSC sanctions regime.

The two sides expressed their grave concern at the unprecedented loss of lives and property as well as displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians as a result of indiscriminate use of force by Israel. Welcoming the Gaza ceasefire, they expressed hope that the truce would lead to a permanent and durable ceasefire.

They underscored that any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land as well as to continue illegal settlements constitute blatant violation of the international law.

Turkiye appreciates Pakistan’s commitment to non-proliferation as reiterated in the HLSCC and its adherence to the Nuclear Suppliers Group’s (NSG) Guidelines. Turkiye recognizes that as a country with an extensive experience in this area, Pakistan’s aspiration to membership of the NSG will contribute to the global non-proliferation objectives.

Both countries will continue to cooperate in the fight against terrorism, including through intelligence sharing, exchange of best practices and experiences in the areas of law enforcement, legislation, capacity building and strengthening of the respective AML/CFT regimes.

Turkiye notes with appreciation the exemplary continued measures taken by Pakistan against the Fetullah Gülen Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) including designation of FETÖ as a terrorist organization, and handing over of all linked schools to the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

The two countries shall continue to work closely to address irregular migration and agreed to further develop cooperation on irregular migration and to combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

The two countries agreed to continue the realization of various social and physical infrastructure and cultural projects in Pakistan through Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA) within the framework of development cooperation.

Further expand cooperation in the defence and security spheres, including by prioritizing sourcing of their defence purchases from each other to the extent possible, and promoting possibilities for joint research and development as well as joint ventures, in accordance with their national laws and regulations and their relevant international commitments and obligations.

Encourage technical assistance visit of TEDA to Pakistan in the areas of power distribution, operation and maintenance.

President Erdogan welcomes participation of Turkish companies in the privatization process of Pakistani power distribution companies.

Both countries have agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration with relevant institutions and organizations in Pakistan, particularly in the fields of geology and mining, with a focus on gold and other critical and strategic minerals.

Both sides agreed to review the existing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries and agreed to increase the level of economic engagement to mobilize the vast untapped potential in this regard.

Continue collaboration to ensure effective implementation of the Trade in Goods Agreement (TGA) between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which came into force on 1st May 2023, including inter alia, information sharing of Tariff Rate Quotas. The next meeting of the HLSCC shall be held in Ankara. The dates shall be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

