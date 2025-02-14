AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
Edible oil clearance issue resolved: PVMA chief

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

KARACHI: The Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), Sheikh Umer Rehan, announced that the edible oil clearance issue at the ports has been successfully resolved, eliminating concerns over a potential shortage.

He credited Chief Collector Customs Jameel Nasir, Collector Port Qasim, Nair Shafiq and other senior officials for their personal efforts in addressing the matter.

Speaking to PVMA members, Rehan reassured that the supply of ghee and cooking oil would remain uninterrupted throughout the holy month of Ramazan.

300,000 tons of palm oil stuck at PQ: Cooking oil, ghee shortage likely: FPCCI

He said all speculations regarding an impending shortage have now been laid to rest, and fears of price hikes due to supply constraints have also been eliminated.

He added that customs authorities have efficiently handled the clearance issues at the port, ensuring the availability of edible oil and ghee in ample quantities.

However, he urged the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Port Qasim Authority to address the pending issue of demurrage charges, as the lack of storage space at the port continues to burden importers with heavy penalties.

Rehan emphasized that these demurrage fees are causing financial strain on PVMA members and called upon port authorities to waive the charges on edible oil shipments. He reaffirmed that with the clearance process now streamlined, there is no risk of a shortage in the coming days, ensuring a stable supply of edible oil and ghee across the country.

