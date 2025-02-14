AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-14

Forex reserves fall below $16bn on debt payoffs

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves fell below the $16 billion mark, primarily due to external debt servicing.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) weekly report released on Thursday, the total liquid foreign reserves declined by $181 million, standing at $15.863 billion as of February 7, 2025, compared to $16.044 billion on January 31, 2025.

During the week under review, SBP’s reserves decreased by $252 million, reaching $11.167 billion, down from $11.418 billion, due to external debt repayments.

However, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks increased by $70 million, rising to $4.696 billion.

State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed is confident that despite massive scheduled external debt servicing, SBP’s reserves is likely to reach the $13 billion mark by the end of this fiscal year (June 2025).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP foreign exchange reserves debt Pakistan forex reserves SBP weekly report

Comments

200 characters

Forex reserves fall below $16bn on debt payoffs

PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

Trade, economy, energy and defence: Zardari, Erdogan discuss cooperation

PIA financial closure deadline shortened by 4 months

Solar panel imports: 80 companies transferred around Rs106bn abroad: FBR

Palestinian people: Shehbaz, Erdogan voice unwavering solidarity

Credits against tax WH: FBR issuing notices to salaried individuals: KTBA

Risk sharing: HBL MfB, IFC ink $80m agreement

SCB and IFC to boost unfunded RPP to $400m

Imported RLNG prices increased

APS carnage trials: SC questions PTI’s ‘silence’ on Army Act amendments

Read more stories