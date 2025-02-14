AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-14

Elahi’s plea: AC reserves verdict till 27th

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday reserved its verdict till February 27 on an application of PTI President Ch Pervez Elahi seeking a permanent exemption from personal appearance in the trial of a reference alleged him of corruption in development projects in Gujrat.

Pervez Elahi did not appear before the court as his doctors advised him complete bed rest.

The court allowed Pervez Elahi one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The counsel of Pervez Elahi asked the court to appointment a pleader to attend the proceedings on behalf of Pervez Elahi.

The NAB prosecutor opposed the plea stating that Pervez Elahi’s personal appearance was necessary before appointing a pleader.

The NAB reference alleged that Muhammad Khan Bhatti being principal secretary to then Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi manoeuvred the award of contracts in favour of blue-eyed contractors.

It said the full payment was released to the contractors even before the commencement of construction work to receive kickbacks.

It further alleged that money received as kickbacks had been transferred into the bank accounts of Pervez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

Ch Pervez Elahi

