Business & Finance Print 2025-02-14

Mass transit projects: Sindh CM woos Japanese investors

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

KARACHI: Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Akamatsu Shiochi on Thursday called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House and discussed matters related to bilateral relations and investment opportunities.

According to a CM House statement, Sindh Chief Minister also invited Japanese companies to invest in mass transit projects in Karachi and said that the Sindh government was working to improve the transport system across the province so as to provide the best travel facilities to the people.

The Chief Minister said that provincial government was also working in the field of waste water treatment to ensure environmental protection and provision of clean water. He further said that Japanese companies should be involved in waste water treatment projects in Karachi, as the Sindh government is running various development projects under direct investment and public-private partnership.

Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu Shiochi expressed deep interest in investing in the transport and waste water treatment sectors in Sindh.

He said Japanese companies were looking at investment opportunities in Sindh and cooperation in this regard will be further promoted.

It was also agreed in the meeting that constant coordination will be ensured between the Sindh Investment Department and the Japanese Embassy to promote Japanese investment in Sindh, so that joint projects in various sectors can be taken forward.

