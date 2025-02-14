Pakistan-New Zealand cooperation: Panel calls to identify challenges and obstacles

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary group on Thursday emphasised the need to identify the challenges and obstacles that hinder closer cooperation between Pakistan and New Zealand, and put forth practical solutions and strategies to overcome the barriers.

The Pakistan-New Zealand Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG), chaired by its convener Sabheen Ghoury, deliberated on the ways to further enhance the relationship between the two countries.

The session included a comprehensive briefing from Dr Faisal Aziz, Pakistan’s ambassador to New Zealand, along with senior officials from the Foreign Affairs and Commerce ministries.

The meeting commenced with a thorough analysis of the current status of bilateral relations, focusing on diplomatic engagement and political cooperation between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Discussions also delved into various trade and investment prospects, emphasizing the identification of key sectors for potential collaboration.

The concluding part of the meeting was dedicated to formulating a strategic action plan and key initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

It was underscored that parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people interactions play a vital role in dispelling misconceptions about Pakistan.

The session concluded with constructive discussions and a renewed commitment to nurturing stronger and more mutually beneficial relations between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025