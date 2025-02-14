Public sector universities: Minister for establishing Seerat Chairs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a review meeting on the progress of the Seerat Centre Lahore project, focusing on its operational and governance plan.

Addressing the meeting, the minister emphasised that the establishment of Seerat Chairs in public sector universities aims to equip future generations with modern education while also imparting intellectual and ideological teachings inspired by the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH). He stated that the initiative comprises three key components: the establishment of nine Seerat Chairs in public sector universities, the launch of a world-class centre for gender studies and women’s rights, and the creation of an endowment fund to support research and academic activities.

The minister elaborated that research under this initiative will be conducted on nine key themes derived from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), including faith and sectarian harmony, leadership and governance, human rights and social justice, business and property rights, education and knowledge, sustainable development, social welfare, gender studies, and global peace.

He highlighted that the Women’s Seerat Centre Lahore is envisioned as a Centre of Excellence in Gender Studies, aimed at countering the growing disconnect of the younger generation from religion through scholarly and intellectual engagement. The objective is to empower women and girls with confidence by demonstrating that Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) and Islamic teachings provide guidance for a dignified and successful life. The centre will particularly focus on women’s rights and gender studies from an Islamic perspective, ensuring that female graduates receive a strong foundation in Islamic teachings along with expertise in modern disciplines such as economics, sociology, philosophy, political science, psychology, computer science, and management.

Furthermore, the centre will offer postgraduate studies and specialised research on gender studies, with a focus on women’s rights in Islam. It will also serve as a platform to address contemporary challenges faced by women and provide solutions based on Islamic principles.

During the meeting, Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed the relevant authorities to expedite the operationalisation of Seerat Centres, ensure the recruitment of faculty, and establish well-equipped libraries to facilitate academic research.

