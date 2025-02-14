AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-14

Law minister defends IMF team meeting with CJP

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 07:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday informed Senate that “new scheme under the 26th constitutional amendment” came under discussion during a meeting between Chief Justice of Pakistan and an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation.

Speaking on a pint of order Kamran Murtaza of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) expressed concerns over the meeting between the top judge of the country and the IMF delegation, saying even top government officials could not meet the Chief Justice of Pakistan or the judges, but the IMF team met him which is beyond comprehension.

“This is not only surprising but also against the very concept of national sovereignty and judicial independence in this country,” he regretted.

The law minister, however, defended the meeting between the top and the IMF delegation, saying there are certain functions the Chief Justice undertakes as head of the superior judiciary.

He continued that the IMF team had sought time for a meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan after which the delegation was allowed to meet him.

He also said that the PTI which wrote a letter to IMF about the IMF programme, but no one talks about it, adding the issue of top judge’s meeting should not be made controversial.

The opposition leader In Senate Shibli Faraz seconded the JUI-F senator, and claimed that the IMF delegations now plans to meet the controversial Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sikander Sultan Raja after meeting the top judge.

He said that the tenure of Raja has been the most controversial tenure in history of the country as he is the most biased and politicized ECP for what he did In last year’s general elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF IMF and Pakistan Azam Nazeer Tarar law minister IMF team CJP Yahya Afridi

Comments

200 characters

Law minister defends IMF team meeting with CJP

PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

Trade, economy, energy and defence: Zardari, Erdogan discuss cooperation

PIA financial closure deadline shortened by 4 months

Solar panel imports: 80 companies transferred around Rs106bn abroad: FBR

Palestinian people: Shehbaz, Erdogan voice unwavering solidarity

Credits against tax WH: FBR issuing notices to salaried individuals: KTBA

Risk sharing: HBL MfB, IFC ink $80m agreement

SCB and IFC to boost unfunded RPP to $400m

Imported RLNG prices increased

APS carnage trials: SC questions PTI’s ‘silence’ on Army Act amendments

Read more stories