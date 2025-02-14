Law minister defends IMF team meeting with CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday informed Senate that “new scheme under the 26th constitutional amendment” came under discussion during a meeting between Chief Justice of Pakistan and an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation.

Speaking on a pint of order Kamran Murtaza of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) expressed concerns over the meeting between the top judge of the country and the IMF delegation, saying even top government officials could not meet the Chief Justice of Pakistan or the judges, but the IMF team met him which is beyond comprehension.

“This is not only surprising but also against the very concept of national sovereignty and judicial independence in this country,” he regretted.

The law minister, however, defended the meeting between the top and the IMF delegation, saying there are certain functions the Chief Justice undertakes as head of the superior judiciary.

He continued that the IMF team had sought time for a meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan after which the delegation was allowed to meet him.

He also said that the PTI which wrote a letter to IMF about the IMF programme, but no one talks about it, adding the issue of top judge’s meeting should not be made controversial.

The opposition leader In Senate Shibli Faraz seconded the JUI-F senator, and claimed that the IMF delegations now plans to meet the controversial Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sikander Sultan Raja after meeting the top judge.

He said that the tenure of Raja has been the most controversial tenure in history of the country as he is the most biased and politicized ECP for what he did In last year’s general elections.

