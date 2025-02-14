Jeep rally's qualifying round commences in Cholistan

LAHORE: The 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally’s qualifying round commenced in the heart of Cholistan desert.

Organised by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) with Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) as the title sponsor, the rally attracted top national and international racers, including female participants, competing in various categories, said CBD Punjab on Thursday.

The qualifying round saw intense competition, featuring Prepared A, B, C and D categories, along with Veteran, Quad Bike, Truck and Dirt Bike races setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

In the Prepared A category, Jeewand Hoth took the lead, surpassing former champion Zain Mehmood, by completing the track in an impressive 1 minute and 12 seconds, securing the top position. Asif Fazal Chaudhry stood second, and Zain Mehmood finished third.

In the women’s category, Dina Patel and Salma Marwat competed closely. They recorded identical times of 1 minute and 24 seconds, making them joint leaders in the category.

