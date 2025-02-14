AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-14

Jeep rally's qualifying round commences in Cholistan

Recorder Report Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 08:06am

LAHORE: The 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally’s qualifying round commenced in the heart of Cholistan desert.

Organised by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) with Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) as the title sponsor, the rally attracted top national and international racers, including female participants, competing in various categories, said CBD Punjab on Thursday.

The qualifying round saw intense competition, featuring Prepared A, B, C and D categories, along with Veteran, Quad Bike, Truck and Dirt Bike races setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

In the Prepared A category, Jeewand Hoth took the lead, surpassing former champion Zain Mehmood, by completing the track in an impressive 1 minute and 12 seconds, securing the top position. Asif Fazal Chaudhry stood second, and Zain Mehmood finished third.

In the women’s category, Dina Patel and Salma Marwat competed closely. They recorded identical times of 1 minute and 24 seconds, making them joint leaders in the category.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCBDDA CBD Punjab TDCP Cholistan Jeep Rally Jeep rally

Comments

200 characters

Jeep rally's qualifying round commences in Cholistan

PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

Trade, economy, energy and defence: Zardari, Erdogan discuss cooperation

PIA financial closure deadline shortened by 4 months

Solar panel imports: 80 companies transferred around Rs106bn abroad: FBR

Palestinian people: Shehbaz, Erdogan voice unwavering solidarity

Credits against tax WH: FBR issuing notices to salaried individuals: KTBA

Risk sharing: HBL MfB, IFC ink $80m agreement

SCB and IFC to boost unfunded RPP to $400m

Imported RLNG prices increased

APS carnage trials: SC questions PTI’s ‘silence’ on Army Act amendments

Read more stories