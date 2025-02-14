ECP recommendations to be forwarded to amend LG Act

LAHORE: The Punjab Local Government Department has decided to forward the recommendations of the Election Commission of Pakistan on the bill to amend the Local Government Act to the standing committee of the Punjab Assembly for further consideration.

In this connection, Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq chaired a meeting held on Thursday to review the feedback of the Election Commission; Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian participated via video link while Special Secretary Arshad Baig briefed the Minister on the new constituencies.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz wants to establish an effective and long-lasting local government system in Punjab. “Work is being done at the government level regarding local government elections. The suggestions of the Election Commission will be placed before the Punjab Assembly after consideration,” he added.

Rafiq observed that effective governance at the grassroots level is not possible without local governments. “There should be a local government system that can meet the aspirations of the people. The Local Government Act is being amended keeping in mind the aspect of public betterment,” he added.

