CPSP's role highlighted in promoting higher medical education

LAHORE: The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Regional Center, Lahore in collaboration with Society of Surgeons Pakistan, Lahore hosted a seminar titled “Smart Learning in Surgical Education: A Threat or a Treat” as part of the International Surgical Conference 2025.

The prominent figures, including Prof Rowan Parks, President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, and Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Senior Vice President of CPSP, graced the occasion as chief guests.

Dr. Duminda Ariyaratne, President of the College of Surgeons Sri Lanka, attended as the guest of honor.

The seminar commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the National Anthem.

Prof Ahmed Uzair Qureshi acted as the stage secretary of the event.

Notable attendees included Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Director General of the National Residency Program at CPSP; Prof. Aamer Zaman Khan, Director General of Medical Education; Prof. Abrar Ashraf Ali, Director Advanced Skills Department; Prof. Waris Farooka, President of the Society of Surgeons Lahore; Prof. Qamar Ashfaq, Vice President; Dr. Shahid Farooq, General Secretary; Prof. Syed Asghar Naqi, Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College; Prof. Abdul Majeed Chaudhry; Prof. Mahmood Shaukat; Major General Prof. Farhan Majeed; Deans Prof. Ghulam Mustafa Arain and Prof. Kamran Khalid Khawaja; CPSP councillors; and a large number of residents.

In his address, Senior Vice President Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted CPSP’s role in promoting higher medical education and its national and international contributions.

He emphasized that CPSP is the largest and most esteemed institution for higher medical education in Pakistan and updated the fellowship and membership programs.

He said that CPSP continues to approve and integrate new programs while maintaining quality standards and has introduced ATLS, advanced skilled courses like ACLS, PALS, ALSO, FLS and BLS training courses in Pakistan in 2007. Prof. Gondal also mentioned that CPSP is successfully conducting training sessions for postgraduates and is shifted to a fully online, paperless examination system.

He affirmed CPSP’s commitment to mutual cooperation, partnership, and equality with other countries to advance medical education and provide modern healthcare services to the ailing humanity.

International medical education institutions have expressed full confidence in CPSP, and plans are underway to establish artificial intelligence departments in every regional center of CPSP.

Prof. Rowan Parks, in his speech, expressed gratitude to Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal for the invitation and appreciated Pakistan’s hospitality during his third visit to the country. He acknowledged the challenges of maintaining high standards in patient care globally and commended CPSP’s medical services for the nation.

Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, Director General of the National Residency Program at CPSP, discussed the importance of smart learning in robotic surgery education, noting the reduced risk of infection associated with robotic procedures. He also presented a video tutorial on robotic surgery to the participants.

The seminar featured two sessions. In the first, Prof. Salman Shah, Prof. Atiq-uz-Zaman, Prof. Abrar Ashraf Ali, and Prof. Faisal Saud Dar delivered lectures on various topics related to surgical education. The second session included lectures by Prof.s Mahmood Shaukat, Prof. Syed Asghar Naqi, Prof Abid Ashar, and Major General Prof. Farhan Majeed, followed by a very informative question-and-answer segment.

At the conclusion of the seminar, shields were presented to the distinguished guests and speakers, followed by a group photo.

Prof. Rowan Parks also initiated a tree plantation campaign at the CPSP Regional Center Lahore by planting a sapling.

