Gold prices hit fresh record highs

KARACHI: Local and international gold prices rebounded sharply, hitting fresh record highs on Thursday, as global bullion value again went past $2,900 per ounce, traders said.

A rise by Rs2,500 and Rs2,144 drove gold prices to new heights of Rs304,000 per tola and Rs260,631 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International market saw a noticeable gain by $25, taking gold bullion prices to all-time high of $2,913 per ounce with silver selling at over $32 per ounce.

