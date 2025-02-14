Speakers at a seminar explain how poverty can be reduced

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar have underscored that without equal access to education, financial resources, and entrepreneurial opportunities, poverty reduction and sustainable economic growth are not possible.

Speaking at an event organised by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) titled, “Accelerating Women’s Rights and Empowerment” aiming at exploring strategies for advancing gender equality and women’s economic inclusion, they highlighted the organisation’s commitment to empowering women as a cornerstone of poverty alleviation.

The session brought together women parliamentarians, government representatives, and key stakeholders to discuss actionable solutions for enhancing women’s participation in economic development.

PPAF CEO Nadir Gul Barech said that the PPAF’s Poverty Graduation approach is designed to break the cycle of poverty by equipping women with the necessary tools to achieve financial independence and drive community transformation.

Wajiha Qamar emphasised the importance of empowering women for national development. “When women thrive, economies grow, and communities prosper. Investing in their potential creates opportunities that uplift society as a whole,” she stated, commending PPAF’s role in fostering inclusive progress.

Sehar Kamran highlighted the role of rural women in economic growth, calling them the “backbone of our communities.” She stressed the need for greater access to resources and opportunities to ensure their full participation.

Shazia Sobia Soomro underscored the importance of financial inclusion, stating, “Access to finance empowers women at the grassroots level, enabling them to invest in businesses, uplift their communities, and drive lasting change.”

Farah Naz Akbar praised the PPAF’s commitment to promoting education and skill-building for women in underserved areas. “By removing barriers to education and fostering skill development, PPAF is creating a generation of empowered women who can shape a more equitable society,” she noted.

Government representatives from the ministries of Human Rights, Health, and Education acknowledged the PPAF’s impactful work and reaffirmed their commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at scaling up these initiatives.

The session fostered insightful discussions on scaling up successful interventions, strengthening inter-ministerial coordination, and leveraging partnerships to enhance women’s economic participation.

The PPAF remains dedicated to empowering women as a driving force for poverty alleviation and sustainable development in Pakistan.

The event was attended by Wajiha Qamar, parliamentary secretary for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Syeda Amnah Batool, Focal Person for the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme; Dr Shazia Sobia Soomro and Sehar Kamran, members of the National Assembly of Pakistan; Farah Naz Akbar, parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training; and representatives from Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan, the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), the Ministry of Human Rights, and the NACTA.

