Funeral of former SC judge today

LAHORE: The funeral of former Supreme Court judge Azmat Saeed Sheikh will be offered on Friday (today) in H Block mosque of DHA Phase 1 at 3.00 pm.

Justice Azmat Saeed suffering from kidney and liver disease passed away on Wednesday.

Before his elevation to the Lahore High Court in 2004, Justice Azmat Saeed was appointed as special prosecutor of the Ehtesab Bureau in 1997 and a deputy prosecutor general of the NAB in 2000.

He served as the LHC Chief Justice from 2011 to 2012 before his elevation to the Supreme Court. He retired from the apex court in 2019.

