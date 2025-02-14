AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-14

Governor pays tributes to Prince Karim Aga Khan

Recorder Report Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 08:43am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, accompanied by senior PPP leader, Hassan Murtaza, visited the Jamat Khana of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan in Lahore, where he offered “Fateha” for the departed soul. Honorary Secretary Ismail Council for Central Region Naveed Ali Manji welcomed the governor Punjab on his arrival at the Jamat Khana.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that he had come to express his condolences to the Ismaili community on the instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party equally shares the grief and sorrow of the Ismaili community on the death of Prince Karim Aga Khan. He said that the services of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan for the betterment of humanity will always be remembered. He said that the deceased worked tirelessly for the welfare of people regardless of colour, race and religion.

The governor Punjab said that the late Prince Karim Aga Khan is respected all over the world, including Pakistan. He said that people of all religions enjoy full religious freedom in Pakistan. He congratulated Prince Rahim Aga Khan on becoming 50th spiritual leader of the Ismaili community and expressed the hope that Prince Rahim Aga Khan would also follow in his father’s footsteps and fully represent the Ismaili community. He added that the doors of the Governor House are open to all minorities.

On this occasion, the Ismaili community said that they thank President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for declaring mourning in Pakistan on the death of Prince Karim Aga Khan. They said that they are very grateful to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari who went to the Lisbon Diwan Imamate in Portugal and extended his condolences to the family of Prince Aga Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Prince Karim Aga Khan tributes

Comments

200 characters

Governor pays tributes to Prince Karim Aga Khan

PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

Trade, economy, energy and defence: Zardari, Erdogan discuss cooperation

PIA financial closure deadline shortened by 4 months

Solar panel imports: 80 companies transferred around Rs106bn abroad: FBR

Palestinian people: Shehbaz, Erdogan voice unwavering solidarity

Credits against tax WH: FBR issuing notices to salaried individuals: KTBA

Risk sharing: HBL MfB, IFC ink $80m agreement

SCB and IFC to boost unfunded RPP to $400m

Imported RLNG prices increased

APS carnage trials: SC questions PTI’s ‘silence’ on Army Act amendments

Read more stories