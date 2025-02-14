Punjab CM announces free 3-marla plots of land for the poor

LAHORE: “Implementation of the decision to provide free plots to homeless people in Punjab has begun,” Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said.

While announcing to give free 03-marla plots to the poor and needy homeless people in the province, the CM said, “In the first phase, 1892 plots will be provided in 33 schemes in 22 districts. Plots will be ready to hand over under the scheme in Hazro, Attock, Jhelum, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Mamun, Kanjan, Salanwali, Jhang, Patuki, Okara, Renala Khurd, Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah Vehari, Lodhran, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Fort Munro, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.”

The Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned, “658 three-marla plots will be provided in 5 schemes in 4 districts of Rawalpindi division; 288 three-marla plots will be provided in 4 schemes of 5 districts of Faisalabad division; 518 three-marla plots will be provided in 5 schemes of 3 districts of Lahore region; 131 three-marla plots will be provided in 7 schemes of Bhakkar region; 270 three-marla plots will be provided in 9 schemes of 5 districts of Multan region; 27 three-marla plots will be provided in 3 schemes of Bahawalpur region.”

She directed the relevant authorities to immediately take steps to provide free plots to the needy homeless people. “It is my dream that every citizen of Punjab has his own house. The poor and deserving people also have the right to government resources. Free plots will not be a favour to anyone, but it is our duty.”

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘World Radio Day’, said, “Radio is the beginning of innovation in the world of communication. Radio is the most powerful mass media in the world.”

The Chief Minister said, “It is impossible to deny the importance of radio as a primary medium of providing education, information and entertainment to the public. Radio is still a reliable source of news.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Thanks to educational broadcasting, radio plays an important role in social life. Radio Pakistan has introduced the essence of fine arts, music, entertainment, sound theatre and culture. Radio channels are continuing their broadcasting using modern technology.”

The Chief Minister said, “We are committed to promoting radio broadcasting as an important medium of communication. Whether you are at home, traveling or wherever you are, radio broadcasting is available. Radio is the best medium to connect with people.”

