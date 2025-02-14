TDAP orgnises seminar on gender equality and climate change

KARACHI: Trade Facilitation Division of TDAP, in collaboration with BlueNet Plus, successfully organised an insightful seminar titled ‘Empowering Action for Climate Change through Gender Equality and Innovation in STEM’ on the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and Technology.

Director General TDAP, Aasim Tiwana, opened the session with inspiring welcome remarks, highlighting TDAP’s commitment to fostering innovation and inclusivity in trade practices. Federal Secretary for Climate Change, Aisha Humaira, shared her insightful views through online participation, emphasizing the importance of gender equality and innovation for climate resilience.

Dr. Nuzhat, CEO of BlueNet Plus, shared the organization’s vision for empowering women in STEM fields and driving sustainable development.

The Guest of Honor, Deputy Head of Mission and British Deputy High Commission Karachi, Martin Dawson, lauded TDAP’s efforts in promoting sustainable practices in trade, recognizing the vital role of collaboration in addressing climate challenges.

