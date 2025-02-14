ACCA hosts Pak Leadership Conversation: SECP chief urges professionals to ensure transparency, sustainability

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Akif Saeed has urged finance professionals to ensure transparency and sustainability while carrying out their businesses.

He was addressing the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) that successfully hosted the Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) 2025 as guest of honour through video link on Thursday.

According to the SECP chairman, “Strong governance and regulatory frameworks are crucial for ESG and AI adoption. Finance professionals must ensure transparency and sustainability in business.”

Under the theme “From Surviving to Thriving: AI, Sustainability & Talent” the conference highlighted the role of finance professionals in fostering innovation, accelerating exports, and advancing Pakistan’s transition to a green and digital economy.

The event featured a distinguished line-up of speakers.

Assad Hameed Khan, head of ACCA Pakistan, opened with a welcome address, reinforcing ACCA’s commitment to future-proofing finance professionals.

Ayla Majid, president, ACCA, delivered a keynote on “Sustainability and Climate Tech in the Age of AI”. She remarked, “AI and sustainability are no longer separate conversations. As finance professionals, we have the unique opportunity to lead the charge in embedding ESG principles into the digital economy, ensuring Pakistan remains competitive in the global marketplace.”

Two high-impact panel discussions explored Pakistan’s economic and business landscape. The first, ‘Unlocking the SSO Potential: What’s Next?’ examined how shared services and outsourcing (SSO) can drive economic growth and digital transformation. Panelists included Sheikh Abdul Qadir,Board Member P@sha; CEO, IDRAK AI, Iftikhar Ahmad Mughal, Partner(Business Advisory Services), PwC, Faisal Arshad, CFO, Telenor Shared Services, Ather Imran, CEO, Sybrid (Pvt) Limited and Faheem Piracha, CEO, Hyphen Consultancy.

Moderated by Sadia Khan, Head Shared Services, Bestway Consultancy, the discussion focused on AI’s role in boosting Pakistan’s IT and ITeS exports.

The second panel, ‘From Brown to Green: Innovating in Transition’, addressed Pakistan’s shift to a low-carbon economy, ESG-led business models, and AI-driven sustainability.

The panel featured Taimoor Farid, director Finance and Strategy, Mobilink Microfinance Bank; Navid Goraya, chief investment officer Karandaaz Pakistan; Mussarat Jabeen, executive director SECP; Naghma Tehniat, governance and economic adviser FCDO, and Ziaul Mustafa Awan, chairman Strategic Board, ICMA Pakistan.

Jahanara Sajjad, executive director Bibojee Group, moderated the session, which explored AI’s impact on ESG compliance, carbon markets, and sustainability reporting.

Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, echoed this sentiment, noting, “PLC 2025 is a vital platform for shaping the future of finance and business in Pakistan. With AI redefining shared services and sustainability becoming a necessity, it is essential to equip professionals with the skills to lead this transition.”

Guest of Honour Muhammad Arif Goheer, Executive Director, GCISC, delivered a keynote on ‘Carbon Market Policy: Pakistan’s Commitment to Net-Zero’ stating, “Achieving net-zero requires collaboration across sectors. AI and carbon market policies will be the key to Pakistan’s sustainable future.”

Asad Malik Mahmood, Head of Business Development North, ACCA, delivered the closing remarks, expressing gratitude to all partners and ACCA’s leadership for making PLC 2025 a success. He emphasised that AI, sustainability, and talent are not just trends but imperatives shaping the future of finance.

With the collaboration and invaluable support of ACCA’s esteemed partners, PLC 2025 fostered meaningful dialogue on Pakistan’s economic transformation. As ACCA continues to equip finance professionals with future-ready skills, the conference reinforced its commitment to driving a progressive, technology-enabled, and sustainable economic future for Pakistan.

