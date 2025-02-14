AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-14

JazzCash & Mobilink Bank named finalists for GLOMO Awards 2025

Press Release Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 08:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest fintech services provider, JazzCash, and the country’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, have been nominated for prestigious awards at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards 2025. The winners will be announced at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 event.

President of JazzCash, Murtaza Ali, stated, “Our aim is to develop products that address the unique challenges of Pakistan’s market. This nomination is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to making financial services accessible for all. Tap Pay is not just a feature; it’s a key part of our efforts to cultivate a more inclusive, cashless society and a documented economy.”

President and CEO, Mobilink Bank, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, said, “The Invisible Heirs campaign has not only ignited a nationwide conversation but also challenged deep-rooted societal norms that hinder women’s financial independence. This campaign is a testament to our vision of a future ready bank that leverages innovation, advocacy, and strategic partnerships to drive meaningful change.”

