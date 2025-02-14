AIRLINK 189.49 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.78%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-14

Intra-party: elections case ECP directs PPP to submit response

Published February 14, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to submit its response regarding the intra-party elections case by March 12.

A three-member ECP bench, led by ECP member from Sindh Nisar Durrani issued the directives, following a hearing related to the party’s intra-party elections.

During the proceedings, PPP’s counsel, Sajad Tanoli, noted that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is currently in the United States and Senator Farooq H Naek is unavailable due to the ongoing important Senate session.

In light of their absence, Tanoli requested more time for the party to submit its response, a request which the bench granted after hearing his arguments.

At the onset of the hearing, Durrani said that the PPP had conducted its intra-party elections on January 6, 2021, which was meant for a four-year term.

A show-cause notice had been issued to the party due to its failure to hold elections within the given timeframe, but still the party is to hold its intra-party polls.

An ECP member from Punjab questioned how much time the party needed to submit its response. In response, the PPP lawyer requested one-month time.

The bench subsequently approved the extension until March 12 for the submission of the response and adjourned the hearing.

