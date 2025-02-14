AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
Opinion Print 2025-02-14

Strictly in accordance with rules

Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:51am

In an interesting but a highly significant development, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has cleared the air the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s letter spree had created by saying that he has not received any letter from anyone.

This he has reportedly stated in an informal conversation with journalists during a luncheon in honour of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The army chief seems to have further clarified his position by stating that ‘‘If any letter is received, it will be forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’’.

In my view, the army chief has strongly sent his message across in an effective and meaningful manner. In other words, he’s underscoring the need for doing everything by the book. I would therefore request the PTI and its leadership to do things as the rules say they should be done.

Shaheen Warraich (Rawalpindi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

