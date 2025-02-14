Nothing changes

EDITORIAL: Pakistan’s decline in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is yet another damning indictment of the state of governance in the country.

The latest report for 2024 reveals that Pakistan slipped two notches and ranked 135 out of 180 countries, with its score dropping from 29 to 27.

This is not just a minor statistical blip — it reflects the entrenched corruption that has corroded Pakistan’s institutions, weakened its economy, and eroded public trust in governance.

More alarmingly, it is evident that, despite much rhetoric from successive administrations, the fight against corruption remains a largely cosmetic exercise, while vested interests continue to thrive at the expense of the nation. So, nothing has changed at least as far as increasing corruption is concerned.

Pakistan’s downward trajectory in the CPI is not an isolated event but part of a broader trend of stagnation and decline over the last decade. The country had managed to achieve a CPI score of 33 in 2018, yet since then, it has suffered consecutive setbacks, undoing what little progress had been made.

This steep deterioration underscores the failure of institutions responsible for ensuring transparency and accountability. It also raises uncomfortable questions about whether Pakistan’s governance model is inherently resistant to reform, regardless of who is in power.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, using assessments from experts and businesspeople. While corruption exists everywhere, what distinguishes more functional states from struggling ones is the ability of institutions to keep it in check.

In Pakistan, however, anti-corruption efforts have often been selective, politically motivated, and ultimately counterproductive. Instead of strengthening institutions to tackle systemic corruption, successive governments have used accountability as a tool to target opponents while shielding their own allies. This approach has only deepened cynicism among the public and reduced faith in the very institutions meant to uphold integrity.

The consequences of Pakistan’s deteriorating CPI ranking extend beyond reputational damage. Corruption has a direct and devastating impact on economic growth, investment, and governance. When public sector corruption is rampant, it discourages both domestic and foreign investment, leading to slower economic growth and fewer job opportunities.

Investors seek stable environments where the rule of law is respected and business dealings are transparent. Pakistan’s failure to control corruption contributes to capital flight, as businesses and individuals seek safer and more predictable environments for their wealth.

The decline also exacerbates social inequalities. Public funds meant for essential services such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure are frequently misappropriated, leaving the most vulnerable segments of society to suffer.

Corruption fuels nepotism and cronyism, ensuring that public office and contracts are awarded not on merit but on personal connections. This entrenched culture of favouritism further erodes trust in the state, creating a vicious cycle where public disillusionment leads to apathy, and apathy, in turn, allows corruption to persist unchecked.

Despite these realities, Pakistani authorities have largely treated the CPI rankings as an inconvenient embarrassment rather than a wake-up call. Responses from officials typically oscillate between outright denial, claims of international bias, or promises of reforms that never materialise.

However, the rankings are based on broad assessments from credible global institutions and cannot simply be dismissed as foreign propaganda. Pakistan’s policymakers must acknowledge that the worsening CPI score is symptomatic of a deeper malaise that requires more than just rhetorical commitments.

If Pakistan is serious about reversing this decline, it must embark on genuine institutional reforms. First, anti-corruption bodies such as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) need to be depoliticised and empowered to investigate corruption without bias.

Accountability should apply across the board, regardless of political affiliations. Second, strengthening judicial independence and legal frameworks is critical to ensuring that corruption cases lead to convictions rather than prolonged legal battles that ultimately fizzle out. Third, greater transparency in public procurement and governance can help reduce opportunities for corruption.

Pakistan’s current trajectory on the CPI suggests that, without serious reform, the country risks further institutional decay and economic stagnation.

Corruption is not an abstract issue — it is the single biggest obstacle to progress, depriving citizens of their rights and ensuring that a select few continue to benefit at the expense of the many. The authorities can no longer afford to treat this issue with complacency. The cost of inaction is simply too high, to say the least.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025