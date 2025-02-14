AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-02-14

NATO faces ‘moment of truth’ on alliance’s future: France

AFP Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

BRUSSELS: NATO faces a moment of reckoning on its future, as the United States and Russia set in motion negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, France’s defence minister warned on Thursday.

Sebastien Lecornu said NATO allies needed to think long-term and beef up their defence industries as Washington demands that Europe take security into its own hands.

“It’s a crucial moment of truth,” Lecornu told reporters ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels.

“People call it the most important, the strongest military alliance in history. That’s historically true — but the question is, will it still be true 10 or 15 years from now.”

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday blindsided Ukraine and Washington’s European allies by agreeing to launch peace talks in his first publicly announced phone call with Putin since returning to power.

On Thursday, ahead of the Brussels NATO talks, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth described the Ukraine conflict as “a factory reset for NATO, a realization that this alliance needs to be robust and strong and real”.

He echoed Trump’s demands for allies to more than double their defence spending target to five percent of GDP, although he seemed to allow for some leeway suggesting growth could be incremental.

“Two percent of GDP is not enough. Three and four and ultimately, as President Trump has said, five percent of defense spending is critical,” Hegseth said.

“There is a Russian war machine that has sought to take more and more land in Ukraine, and standing up against that is an important European responsibility.”

The United States has underpinned European security through NATO over the past seven decades.

US allies have already stepped up their spending in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and are pledging to do more to back Kyiv.

Lecornu said France and others were committed to do more — but warned money had to be spent wisely, arguing that simply filling “hangars” with US gear, “without seeking real military efficiency” would be a historic “failure” for Europe.

Lecornu is a staunch loyalist of French President Emmanuel Macron, a fierce proponent of a more militarily independent Europe who once described NATO as brain dead during Trump’s first term and is pushing for EU countries to buy European when it comes to defence.

Conveying European fears that Trump could force Ukraine into a bad peace deal, he warned that this could embolden Putin and other western rivals, including Iran, North Korea and China.

“Either we are within the parameters of a discussion that will genuinely bring peace through strength, or, on the contrary, it will be peace through weakness”, he said adding the latter could lead to “dramatic security situations” and a “widening of the conflict”.

france NATO

Comments

200 characters

NATO faces ‘moment of truth’ on alliance’s future: France

PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

Trade, economy, energy and defence: Zardari, Erdogan discuss cooperation

PIA financial closure deadline shortened by 4 months

Solar panel imports: 80 companies transferred around Rs106bn abroad: FBR

Palestinian people: Shehbaz, Erdogan voice unwavering solidarity

Credits against tax WH: FBR issuing notices to salaried individuals: KTBA

Risk sharing: HBL MfB, IFC ink $80m agreement

SCB and IFC to boost unfunded RPP to $400m

Imported RLNG prices increased

APS carnage trials: SC questions PTI’s ‘silence’ on Army Act amendments

Read more stories