AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 14, 2025
Markets Print 2025-02-14

Wall St advances after mixed data eases inflation spike fears

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes advanced on Thursday after the latest producer prices data led to a lowering in inflation forecasts, while the prospect of Russia-Ukraine peace talks prompted some risk-taking among investors.

US producer prices increased solidly in January, offering more evidence that inflation was picking up again and strengthening markets’ view that the Federal Reserve would not be cutting interest rates before the second half of 2025.

However, economists estimated that the core PCE price index rose 0.3% in January after adding 0.2% in December, much lower than the 0.5% gain some had forecast following the CPI data.

“The PPI report was hot, but probably lifted by temporary factors and residual seasonality,” said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank.

“It also saw flat or negative readings on most types of healthcare services, which points to a cooler core PCE inflation report for January than the month’s core CPI.”

Portfolio management fees, healthcare, and airline fares are among components that go into the calculation of the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which will be released later this month.

Traders currently price in a solitary 25-basis-point rate cut from the central bank this year, although the Fed is not expected to make a move until September, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

A January consumer price index reading on Wednesday showed the highest increase in prices in nearly a year-and-a-half.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, his second day of testimony to Congress, that the CPI data was further evidence the central bank’s battle with rising prices was not finished.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits decreased last week, another report showed.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had expressed a desire for peace in separate phone conversations with him on Wednesday.

He also posted on his social media platform that he would detail the latest in a barrage of tariffs on imports to the US that he has unveiled since taking office, in a press conference at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).

At 11:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.52 points, or 0.31%, to 44,505.08, the S&P 500 gained 33.83 points, or 0.56%, to 6,085.80, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 178.48 points, or 0.91%, to 19,828.43.

