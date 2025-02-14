Gold rises on trade war jitters

NEW YORK: Gold rose on Thursday, supported by a weaker US dollar and growing worries over US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, which could heighten global trade tensions, while investors eyed another set of inflation data. Spot gold added 0.5% to $2,917 per ounce as of 1158 GMT, moving back towards its record peak of $2,942.70 hit on Tuesday. US gold futures firmed 0.6% to $2,944.80.

On Wednesday, gold prices fell more than 1% after stronger-than-expected US consumer price index for January, but rebounded later as ongoing trade war uncertainties kept the safe-haven metal’s demand intact.

Trump announced plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries that levy duties on US imports, expected Wednesday or Thursday. “Trump is unpredictable and, as long as uncertainty remains in the market, gold will continue to receive support,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai. “Overall, the dollar index is currently under pressure, which has been supportive for gold.”

The dollar index fell 0.2%, making greenback-priced gold less expensive for foreign buyers. Investors are now focussed on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data due at 1330 GMT, followed by Friday’s retail sales report, for further economic clues. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, at his second congressional hearing this week, reiterated that the central bank was in no rush to cut interest rates.

“Market is convinced that there is very limited room for the Fed to ease; Fed funds futures trimmed rate cut expectation to 29bps for this year, with the chance of a 25bp cut priced at 78% by September and at 94% by October,” OCBC analysts said. Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates tarnish the non-yielding asset’s allure.

ANZ expects gold to touch a record high of $3,000 per ounce in 2025. Spot silver was steady at $32.24 per ounce. Platinum added 0.9% to $1,000.94 and palladium firmed 0.9% to $981.95.