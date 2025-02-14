AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-14

Dalian iron ore extends gain on supply worries

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

BEIJING: Dalian iron ore futures prices rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday, aided by lingering concerns over weather-related supply disruptions in major exporter Australia. However, fears of a major global trade war after US President Donald Trump’s fresh tariffs on steel and aluminum imports curbed gains.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) climbed 0.3% to 823 yuan ($112.64) a metric ton by 0209 GMT. Australian shipments are expected to fall further after Port Hedland, the world’s largest iron ore export hub, closed on Wednesday due to tropical cyclone Zelia. Hot metal output, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, has been increasing at a pace faster than the same period the year before, while the recovery in downstream steel demand has also beaten expectations, analysts at Shengda Futures said in a note.

Also supporting prices was anticipation that steelmakers may still need to restock iron ore to meet production needs after the Lunar New Year holidays. However, the benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.24% lower at $107.55 a ton, as of 0206 GMT, after hitting its highest in nearly four months on Wednesday.

“Investors worry about a possible domino effect triggered by Trump’s latest tariff,” said Zhuo Guiqiu, analyst at Jinrui Futures. India could impose a temporary tax of 15%-25% on steel from China in as soon as six months because of the “serious challenge” to domestic producers from cheap imports after Trump’s fresh tariffs. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE lost ground, with coking coal and coke down 0.8% and 0.87%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange moved sideways. Rebar nudged down 0.09%, hot-rolled coil edged down 0.06%, while wire rod added 0.17% and stainless steel advanced 1.1%.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore extends gain on supply worries

PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

Trade, economy, energy and defence: Zardari, Erdogan discuss cooperation

PIA financial closure deadline shortened by 4 months

Solar panel imports: 80 companies transferred around Rs106bn abroad: FBR

Palestinian people: Shehbaz, Erdogan voice unwavering solidarity

Credits against tax WH: FBR issuing notices to salaried individuals: KTBA

Risk sharing: HBL MfB, IFC ink $80m agreement

SCB and IFC to boost unfunded RPP to $400m

Imported RLNG prices increased

APS carnage trials: SC questions PTI’s ‘silence’ on Army Act amendments

Read more stories