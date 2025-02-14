Japanese rubber futures dip on tariff threats

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged lower on Thursday as US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats dampened market sentiment, though off-season production sparking supply concerns cushioned the fall.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) July rubber contract ended daytime trade 1.4 yen lower, or 0.38%, at 366.7 yen ($2.38) per kg after prices hit 381.5 yen earlier in the session, their highest since February 5.

The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 70 yuan, or 0.4%, to 17,605 yuan ($2,415.45) per metric ton.

The most active February butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 355 yuan, or 2.42%, to 14,285 yuan ($1,959.94) per ton. Trump said he would impose reciprocal tariffs as soon as Wednesday evening on every country that charges duties on US imports, in a move that ratchets up fears of a widening global trade war. Last week, Trump imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, effective February 4, with Chinese countermeasures taking effect this week.