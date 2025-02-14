WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 13, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Feb-25 11-Feb-25 10-Feb-25 7-Feb-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104885 0.105049 0.105027 0.105068 Euro 0.794885 0.792541 0.79202 0.794538 Japanese yen 0.0050034 0.0050524 0.005063 U.K. pound 0.954782 0.949453 0.951844 0.953453 U.S. dollar 0.766524 0.767669 0.767461 0.765672 Algerian dinar 0.0056675 0.0056616 0.0056624 0.005667 Australian dollar 0.482144 0.481712 0.481352 0.481148 Botswana pula 0.0552664 0.0554257 0.0553339 0.055282 Brazilian real 0.132856 0.132774 0.133042 Brunei dollar 0.565877 0.566308 0.566661 Canadian dollar 0.536569 0.535824 0.53551 Chilean peso 0.0007969 0.000799 0.0007989 0.000791 Czech koruna 0.0316994 0.0316062 0.031649 Danish krone 0.106577 0.106265 0.106192 0.106506 Indian rupee 0.0088262 0.0088354 0.0087624 0.008753 Israeli New Shekel 0.215458 0.215682 Korean won 0.0005274 0.0005282 0.0005302 0.000529 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48186 2.48638 2.4857 Malaysian ringgit 0.171674 0.171768 0.17241 Mauritian rupee 0.0163272 0.0161951 0.016285 Mexican peso 0.0374066 0.0373235 0.0371305 0.037257 New Zealand dollar 0.433738 0.432658 0.433615 0.434634 Norwegian krone 0.0681603 0.0684673 0.068428 0.068347 Omani rial 1.99356 1.99654 1.996 Peruvian sol 0.20703 0.20703 0.206436 Philippine peso 0.0131739 0.0132086 0.0132289 0.013189 Polish zloty 0.190606 0.189562 0.189272 0.189894 Qatari riyal 0.210584 0.210841 Russian ruble 0.0081503 0.0080131 0.0079298 0.007871 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204406 0.204712 0.204656 Singapore dollar 0.565877 0.566308 0.566661 South African rand 0.0414559 0.041549 Swedish krona 0.0704093 0.0704325 0.0702363 0.070397 Swiss franc 0.843178 0.844367 Thai baht 0.0225242 0.022655 0.022726 Trinidadian dollar 0.113793 0.113818 0.113213 U.A.E. dirham 0.209032 0.208975 Uruguayan peso 0.0176992 0.017631 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

