WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Feb 13, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 12-Feb-25 11-Feb-25 10-Feb-25 7-Feb-25
Chinese yuan 0.104885 0.105049 0.105027 0.105068
Euro 0.794885 0.792541 0.79202 0.794538
Japanese yen 0.0050034 0.0050524 0.005063
U.K. pound 0.954782 0.949453 0.951844 0.953453
U.S. dollar 0.766524 0.767669 0.767461 0.765672
Algerian dinar 0.0056675 0.0056616 0.0056624 0.005667
Australian dollar 0.482144 0.481712 0.481352 0.481148
Botswana pula 0.0552664 0.0554257 0.0553339 0.055282
Brazilian real 0.132856 0.132774 0.133042
Brunei dollar 0.565877 0.566308 0.566661
Canadian dollar 0.536569 0.535824 0.53551
Chilean peso 0.0007969 0.000799 0.0007989 0.000791
Czech koruna 0.0316994 0.0316062 0.031649
Danish krone 0.106577 0.106265 0.106192 0.106506
Indian rupee 0.0088262 0.0088354 0.0087624 0.008753
Israeli New Shekel 0.215458 0.215682
Korean won 0.0005274 0.0005282 0.0005302 0.000529
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48186 2.48638 2.4857
Malaysian ringgit 0.171674 0.171768 0.17241
Mauritian rupee 0.0163272 0.0161951 0.016285
Mexican peso 0.0374066 0.0373235 0.0371305 0.037257
New Zealand dollar 0.433738 0.432658 0.433615 0.434634
Norwegian krone 0.0681603 0.0684673 0.068428 0.068347
Omani rial 1.99356 1.99654 1.996
Peruvian sol 0.20703 0.20703 0.206436
Philippine peso 0.0131739 0.0132086 0.0132289 0.013189
Polish zloty 0.190606 0.189562 0.189272 0.189894
Qatari riyal 0.210584 0.210841
Russian ruble 0.0081503 0.0080131 0.0079298 0.007871
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204406 0.204712 0.204656
Singapore dollar 0.565877 0.566308 0.566661
South African rand 0.0414559 0.041549
Swedish krona 0.0704093 0.0704325 0.0702363 0.070397
Swiss franc 0.843178 0.844367
Thai baht 0.0225242 0.022655 0.022726
Trinidadian dollar 0.113793 0.113818 0.113213
U.A.E. dirham 0.209032 0.208975
Uruguayan peso 0.0176992 0.017631
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
