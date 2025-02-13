AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian victory in Ukraine ‘will not lead to peace’: Scholz

AFP Published February 13, 2025

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that forcing a deal to end the war with Russia on Ukraine would not lead to lasting peace, after US President Donald Trump revealed plans to start talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The war in Ukraine “must end as quickly as possible”, Scholz told reporters in Berlin, but the chancellor added that “a Russian victory or a Ukranian collapse will not lead to peace – on the contrary.

“This would put peace and stability in Europe at risk, far beyond Ukraine,” he said.

Russia says it downs 40 Ukrainian drones overnight

Scholz said that while he supported Trump talking to Putin – and had done so himself in the past – the goal of such conversations was to make clear to the Russian leader “our expectations of a just peace in Ukraine and a return to a European security order in which borders cannot be changed by force”.

No decisions could be taken “about Ukraine without the Ukrainians nor about Europe without the Europeans”, he insisted.

Any peace deal “must be sustainable and secure Ukraine’s sovereignty”, he said. “For this reason we will never give our support to a dictated peace.”

He also rejected “any solution which would lead to an uncoupling of European and American security”, saying that “only one person would profit from this – President Putin”.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin German Chancellor Olaf Scholz RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Russian victory in Ukraine ‘will not lead to peace’: Scholz

Turkiye’s President Erdogan wraps up two-day visit to Pakistan

Stocks remain range-bound, KSE-100 closes 361 points lower

Fed seen on hold until September, with rising bets on earlier rate cut

Security forces kill 13 terrorists in five KP operations: ISPR

Pakistan, Türkiye commit to strengthen strategic partnership at 7th High-Level Council Session

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $252mn, now stand at $11.17bn

AsiaPak Investments, Montage Oil bid for 75% of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

Another all-time high: gold price per tola surges to record Rs304,000 in Pakistan

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Interior Minister Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Read more stories