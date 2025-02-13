Yemen’s Houthis say they will attack if US, Israel try to displace Gazans

DUBAI/ADEN: Yemen’s Houthis will immediately take military action if the US and Israel try to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza, Houthis leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday.

An Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza’s devastating 15-month-old war took effect on January 19 but has appeared close to collapse this week amid mutual accusations of violations.

US President Donald Trump has infuriated the Arab world in presenting a plan to permanently displace Palestinians from Gaza and take over the enclave to turn it into a beach resort.

Houthi said his group would intervene with missiles and drones and attack vessels in the Red Sea if the United States and Israel tried to remove Palestinians from Gaza by force.

“I call on all the armed forces to be ready for military intervention if the criminal Trump carries out his threat,” Houthi said.

The Houthis have carried out more than 100 attacks on ships off the shores of Yemen since November 2023 in support of Gaza Palestinian Hamas fighting Israel, disrupting global shipping trade and causing route changes and losses.