AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Musk wants to ‘delete entire agencies’ from US government

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 07:13pm

WASHINGTON: Billionaire Elon Musk said on Thursday many federal government agencies must be eliminated as part of President Donald Trump’s push to radically overhaul the U.S. government.

“We do need to delete entire agencies, as opposed to leave part of them behind. Just leave part of them behind. It’s easy. It’s kind of like leaving a weed,” Musk said in a video call addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

“If you don’t remove the roots of the weed, then it’s easy for the weed to grow back. But if you remove the roots of the weed, it doesn’t stop weeds from ever going back, but it makes it harder.

“So we have to really delete entire agencies, many of them.”

The comments came as Musk this week has had to defend his role as an unelected official who has been granted unprecedented authority by the Republican president to dismantle parts of the U.S. government.

Trump says Musk will help uncover ‘hundreds of billions’ in US govt fraud

Since Trump took office on January 20, Musk has dispatched members of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to scrutinize sensitive personnel and payment information in government computer systems. Musk has led a successful drive to dismantle two agencies - one that provides a lifeline to the world’s needy, USAID, and another that protects Americans from unscrupulous lenders, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Musk, the world’s richest man, has disparaged civil servants as bureaucrats who are not elected and not held accountable to American taxpayers.

“We really have here rule of the bureaucracy, as opposed to rule of the people democracy. We want to restore rule of the people. And so what that means is reducing the size of the federal government, basically reducing regulation,” Musk told the Dubai audience.

Trump has said Musk, the CEO of Spacex and Tesla who also owns X social media platform, will excuse himself from any conflicts of interest between his various business interests and his efforts to cut costs for the federal government.

Donald Trump Elon Musk

Comments

200 characters

Musk wants to ‘delete entire agencies’ from US government

Stocks remain range-bound, KSE-100 closes 361 points lower

Enhancing bilateral trade: Pakistan, Turkiye to ink 21 agreements

AsiaPak Investments, Montage Oil bid for 75% of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $252mn, now stand at $11.17bn

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Interior Minister Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports

Oil prices fall on potential Ukraine peace talks

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Read more stories