AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Elliott builds $5 billion stake in BP

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 06:08pm

Activist investor Elliott Management has disclosed a near 5% stake of about 3.8 billion pounds ($4.75 billion) in BP, making it the oil company’s third-largest shareholder, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people close to the matter.

Elliott is trying to push the British oil company to cut spending on renewables and make big divestments, the FT report said.

BP’s shares fell 1.3% to 462.5 pence after the FT report.

A BP spokesperson declined to comment. Elliott Management did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

CEO Murray Auchincloss is on a mission to revitalise BP’s performance and boost profits.

Auchincloss will unveil the group’s new strategy to investors on February 26.

BP’s quarterly earnings at four-year low as weak margins dent refining business

BP reported a decline in earnings on Tuesday, after enjoying two years of record profits driven by a recovery in consumption after the pandemic and spike in energy prices due to the Ukraine war.

BlackRock and Vanguard hold larger stakes in the energy major, at 9% and 5% respectively, the FT report said.

Elliott Management, which has about $70 billion in assets, is due to publish a regulatory filing in the U.S. on Friday to disclose its quarterly positions in listed companies.

BP Elliott Management

Comments

200 characters

Elliott builds $5 billion stake in BP

Stocks remain range-bound, KSE-100 closes 361 points lower

Enhancing bilateral trade: Pakistan, Turkiye to ink 21 agreements

AsiaPak Investments, Montage Oil bid for 75% of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $252mn, now stand at $11.17bn

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Interior Minister Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports

Oil prices fall on potential Ukraine peace talks

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Read more stories