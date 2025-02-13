AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
Iran says it can build new nuclear facilities if enemies strike

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 06:00pm

DUBAI: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that Tehran’s enemies may be able to strike the country’s nuclear centres but they cannot deprive it of its ability to build new ones.

He made his comments after the Washington Post reported that U.S. intelligence believes Israel is likely to launch a pre-emptive attack on Iran’s nuclear programme by the middle of the year.

“They threaten us that they will hit nuclear facilities… If you (the enemy) strike a hundred of those we will build a thousand other ones… You can hit the buildings and the places but you cannot hit those who build it,” Pezeshkian said, according to state media.

US President Donald Trump raised on Monday the possibility of Israel hitting Iran in an interview with Fox News saying he would prefer to make a deal with Iran to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Khamenei cites need to further develop Iran’s military after Trump threats

“Everyone thinks Israel, with our help or our approval, will go in and bomb the hell out of them. I would prefer that not to happen,” Trump said.

On Thursday, the commander of Iran’s conventional air force Hamid Vahedi said: “We tell all countries, friends and foes alike, that our country’s doctrine is defensive but we will respond with force against any enemy attack.”

Iran and Israel engaged in tit-for-tat strikes last year amid wider tensions over Israel’s war in Gaza.

