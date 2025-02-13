AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Broad-based gains lift Sri Lankan shares

  • CSE All-Share index settled 1.42% higher at 16,578.22
Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 05:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in financials and real estate among other sectors.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.42% higher at 16,578.22.

India’s Adani Green Energy has told Sri Lanka it will withdraw from two proposed wind power projects, two weeks after Colombo said it was seeking to lower the cost of the power generated.

Sri Lanka began reviewing Adani Group projects after U.S. authorities in November accused billionaire founder Gautam Adani and other executives of being part of a scheme to pay bribes to secure Indian power supply deals, charges the firm has denied.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) Plc and Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 25% and 16.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 111.3 million shares from 97.4 million shares in the previous session.

Broad-based losses drag Sri Lankan shares lower

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.59 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.14 million) from 2.39 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 987.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.49 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Broad-based gains lift Sri Lankan shares

Stocks remain range-bound, KSE-100 closes 361 points lower

Enhancing bilateral trade: Pakistan, Turkiye to ink 21 agreements

AsiaPak Investments, Montage Oil bid for 75% of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $252mn, now stand at $11.17bn

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Interior Minister Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports

Oil prices fall on potential Ukraine peace talks

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Read more stories