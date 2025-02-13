AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US tariff uncertainty keeps aluminium, copper in tight range

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 05:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Aluminium and copper prices were little changed on Thursday as markets continued to assess the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from March 12.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% at $2,616 a metric ton by 1049 GMT, while copper edged up 0.2% to $9,475.50.

More than a half of aluminium used in the U.S. is imported, with the vast majority coming from Canada. Much of the Canadian supply comes from Quebec, whose Premier Francois Legault on Wednesday said that Canada should consider export tariffs on products like aluminium “where they really need us”.

Copper has not been affected by any U.S. decisions so far, but as Trump promised tariffs on the metal in late January, the premium for U.S. Comex copper futures over the LME contract rocketed to a record high earlier this week.

The proclamations on the 25% steel and aluminium tariffs this week were extensions of Trump’s previous 2018 Section 232 tariffs aimed at protecting domestic steel and aluminium makers on national security grounds.

Copper creeps higher on tighter supplies, aluminium loses ground

“Implicitly, the same mechanism could not be used to apply tariffs to other commodities in short order, as it would first require a related investigation by the Department of Commerce,” Marcus Garvey, head of commodities strategy at Macquarie, said in a note.

“This suggests recent volatility in the CME-LME copper spread … is likely to have been excessive, albeit prices remain vulnerable to either blanket tariffs or country specific tariffs that would impact a large portion of U.S. imports,” he added.

Last week, Trump delayed a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada until March to allow negotiations over steps to secure U.S. borders and halt the flow of the drug fentanyl.

LME zinc fell 0.2% to $2,857.50 a ton, lead rose 0.7% to $1,987 and tin was up 0.5% at $31,640.

Nickel was down 0.6% at $15,325 as stocks in LME-registered warehouses rose to 180,900 tons after 5,094 tons were delivered in.

Copper aluminium Copper prices Aluminium prices London copper aluminium imports LME copper copper rate copper market aluminium tariffs

Comments

200 characters

US tariff uncertainty keeps aluminium, copper in tight range

Stocks remain range-bound, KSE-100 closes 361 points lower

Enhancing bilateral trade: Pakistan, Turkiye to ink 21 agreements

AsiaPak Investments, Montage Oil bid for 75% of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $252mn, now stand at $11.17bn

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Interior Minister Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports

Oil prices fall on potential Ukraine peace talks

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Read more stories