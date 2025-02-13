AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm slides on weaker Dalian oils, crude oil

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 05:39pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slumped on Thursday, snapping a five-session rally, as weaker Dalian oils and declines in crude oil prices sparked by talks to end the Ukraine-Russia war weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 65 ringgit, or 1.41%, to 4,556 ringgit ($1,023.13) a metric ton at the close.

Crude palm oil futures were lower following a selloff in energy markets after U.S. President Donald Trump initiated diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.

“The easing of the Ukraine-Russia war suggests that the high logistics costs and uncertainty surrounding Black Sea sunflower oil trade may finally be resolved, potentially normalising the flow of sunflower oil to key destination markets,” he said.

Freight rates are expected to decrease along the Black Sea corridor, which could lead to lower sunflower oil prices and consequently put pressure on palm oil prices, he added.

India’s palm oil imports in January fall 45% m/m, trade body says

Oil prices fell slightly as a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine continued to exert downward pressure, along with rising crude inventories in the United States.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Trump on Wednesday initiated discussions with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine while China has also pushed for peacekeeping efforts to end the war.

Bagani said downward pressure on the market was also seen from the declines in Chinese palm olein and soyoil.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract fell 2.22%, while its palm oil contract lost 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.1%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.38% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil palm oil imports palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm slides on weaker Dalian oils, crude oil

Stocks remain range-bound, KSE-100 closes 361 points lower

Enhancing bilateral trade: Pakistan, Turkiye to ink 21 agreements

AsiaPak Investments, Montage Oil bid for 75% of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $252mn, now stand at $11.17bn

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Interior Minister Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports

Oil prices fall on potential Ukraine peace talks

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Read more stories