Three Pakistani players fined for ICC code of conduct breach

Three Pakistani players, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam have been fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during their third match against South Africa in the ongoing tri-nation series, the cricket board confirmed.

The incidents took place at Karachi’s National Stadium, where the Pakistani players were involved in two separate confrontations with South African batters.

On-field umpires Asif Yaqub and Michael Gough, along with third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi, reported the players’ actions as violations of the Code of Conduct.

Afridi was fined 25% of his match fee for deliberately obstructing South African batsman Matthew Breetzke in the 28th over, attempting to block his path while running between the wickets.

Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam were fined 10% of their match fees for excessive and aggressive celebrations near Temba Bavuma following a run-out in the 29th over.

All three players accepted the fines and issued apologies for their behaviour. The PCB acknowledged the incidents and assured that the players would exercise greater discipline in future matches.

Pakistan ace record-breaking chase

Earlier, Pakistan registered a stunning six-wicket victory over South Africa in Karachi with a record-breaking chase of 353 runs in ODIs, thanks to brilliant hundreds by Mohammad Rizwan (122*) and Salman Agha (134), securing their place in the tri-series final.

Their centuries overshadowed South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke’s 83 and Klaasen’s 87, who helped South Africa post a formidable total of 352-5.

Pakistan will now face New Zealand in the tri-series final at the National Stadium on Friday, in what will serve as a crucial preparation ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.