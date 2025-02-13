AIRLINK 188.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.57%)
BOP 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.88%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.9%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.68%)
FLYNG 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.34%)
OGDC 206.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-1.47%)
PACE 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
PAEL 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.86%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
POWER 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
PPL 178.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-2.9%)
PRL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.02%)
PTC 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.63%)
SYM 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.56%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
WAVESAPP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.82%)
BR100 11,902 Decreased By -58.1 (-0.49%)
BR30 35,517 Decreased By -391 (-1.09%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Warner Bros to build ‘Harry Potter Studio Tour’ with Chinese group in Shanghai

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 01:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: Warner Bros has agreed to develop a “Harry Potter Studio Tour” in Shanghai with Jinjiang International, the Chinese group said on Wednesday.

Jinjiang said in a social media post that the proposed amusement park would give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the Harry Potter films and recreate well-known scenes. It will cover an area of over 53,000 square meters.

The project will be part of a large-scale renovation of a Shanghai theme park that Jinjiang operates and is due to open in 2027. The plans are still subject to regulatory approval.

It would mark Warner Bros’ third “Harry Potter Studio Tour” worldwide after sites in London and Tokyo.

‘Conclave’, ‘The Brutalist’ or ‘Anora’? Race is open at BAFTA Film Awards

The Harry Potter franchise is incredibly popular in China, a country where foreign films make up a relatively small percentage of the country’s total box office due to strict quotas and a shift to local content.

A Universal Studios theme park in Beijing features “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter”, a section dedicated to Harry Potter-themed rides and attractions.

The eight Harry Potter films were also re-released in Chinese cinemas last year.

Warner Bros Harry Potter

Comments

200 characters

Warner Bros to build ‘Harry Potter Studio Tour’ with Chinese group in Shanghai

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

Stocks surge amid bullish sentiments

Enhancing bilateral trade: Pakistan, Turkiye to ink 21 agreements

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Interior Minister Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Oil falls as potential Ukraine peace deal may ease supply disruptions

Read more stories