Australia’s Johnson sees chance to shine while ‘Big Three’ quicks away

Reuters Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 01:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australian cricket fans may have seen few positives from the stinging ODI defeat to Sri Lanka on Wednesday but left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson may look back at the match as an important ice-breaker in his fledgling international career.

Nearly a year-and-a-half on from his ODI debut against India in Indore, the 29-year-old South Australian finally celebrated his first wicket in the 50-over format when he had opener Pathum Nissanka caught behind on the fifth ball in Colombo.

It was a long time to wait for a maiden dismissal but more a reflection of the paucity of opportunity that Australia’s “next-gen” quicks have been dealt while toiling in the shadow of the ‘Big Three’ – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Johnson is a coveted player on the T20 franchise circuit and took a million-dollar contract to play in the 2024 Indian Premier League.

But Wednesday’s match was just his third ODI, coming while Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc are all unavailable due to injuries or personal reasons.

Johnson did his best to emulate fellow left-armer Starc as he steamed in to capture a first-over wicket. He finished with 2-44 from seven overs.

“It’s obviously something I’ve pictured in my mind, to come in and play a similar role to (Starc),” Johnson told reporters on Thursday.

“There were a few nerves there, and obviously big shoes to fill but I’m better for the run.

“It’s only my third ODI so hopefully a few more, and hopefully I can replicate some of the stuff he’s done.”

Patidar succeeds du Plessis as RCB captain for IPL 2025

The Sri Lanka result was viewed dimly by home media as a depleted Australia warm up for the Champions Trophy which starts next week in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

But the fast bowling unit of Johnson, Nathan Ellis (2-23) and Sean Abbott (3-61) held up their end in Colombo as Sri Lanka were dismissed for a modest total of 214 despite a fighting century from their captain Charith Asalanka.

With Travis Head rested, it was Australia’s relatively experienced batting lineup that fell in a heap to be out for 165.

Australia will play a second ODI against Sri Lanka on Friday, their last warmup before heading to the Champions Trophy where they meet England in their first match in Lahore.

Johnson will hope to deliver bags of wickets in Pakistan to prove he is more than just a seat-warmer until the champion quicks return.

“I think it is in my hands really,” he said.

“If I perform, then I’ll be around … but it’s up to performances.”

