AIRLINK 188.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-0.93%)
BOP 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
CNERGY 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.36%)
FLYNG 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
HUBC 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.62%)
MLCF 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
OGDC 209.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.27%)
PACE 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.82%)
PPL 182.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.4%)
PRL 36.32 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.37%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
SEARL 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.72 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
SYM 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
TRG 68.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.77%)
WAVESAPP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,971 Increased By 10.5 (0.09%)
BR30 35,925 Increased By 16.7 (0.05%)
KSE100 112,945 Increased By 19.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 35,209 Decreased By -101.9 (-0.29%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore extends gain on lingering Australia supply worries

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 12:40pm

BEIJING: Dalian iron ore futures prices rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday, aided by lingering concerns over weather-related supply disruptions in major exporter Australia.

However, fears of a major global trade war after US President Donald Trump’s fresh tariffs on steel and aluminum imports curbed gains.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) climbed 0.3% to 823 yuan ($112.64) a metric ton by 0209 GMT.

Australian shipments are expected to fall further after Port Hedland, the world’s largest iron ore export hub, closed on Wednesday due to tropical cyclone Zelia.

Hot metal output, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, has been increasing at a pace faster than the same period the year before, while the recovery in downstream steel demand has also beaten expectations, analysts at Shengda Futures said in a note.

Also supporting prices was anticipation that steelmakers may still need to restock iron ore to meet production needs after the Lunar New Year holidays.

However, the benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.24% lower at $107.55 a ton, as of 0206 GMT, after hitting its highest in nearly four months on Wednesday.

Iron ore rebounds

“Investors worry about a possible domino effect triggered by Trump’s latest tariff,” said Zhuo Guiqiu, analyst at Jinrui Futures.

India could impose a temporary tax of 15%-25% on steel from China in as soon as six months because of the “serious challenge” to domestic producers from cheap imports after Trump’s fresh tariffs.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE lost ground, with coking coal and coke down 0.8% and 0.87%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange moved sideways.

Rebar nudged down 0.09%, hot-rolled coil edged down 0.06%, while wire rod added 0.17% and stainless steel advanced 1.1%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore extends gain on lingering Australia supply worries

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

Stocks surge amid bullish sentiments

Enhancing bilateral trade: Pakistan, Turkiye to ink 21 agreements

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Oil falls as potential Ukraine peace deal may ease supply disruptions

Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

Read more stories