AIRLINK 188.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-0.93%)
BOP 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
CNERGY 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.36%)
FLYNG 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
HUBC 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.62%)
MLCF 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
OGDC 209.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.27%)
PACE 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.82%)
PPL 182.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.4%)
PRL 36.32 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.37%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
SEARL 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.72 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
SYM 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
TRG 68.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.77%)
WAVESAPP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,971 Increased By 10.5 (0.09%)
BR30 35,925 Increased By 16.7 (0.05%)
KSE100 112,904 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.02%)
KSE30 35,193 Decreased By -118.4 (-0.34%)
Technology

Baidu to make AI chatbot Ernie Bot free of charge from April 1

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 12:37pm

BEIJING: Chinese search engine leader Baidu said on Thursday it would make its artificial intelligence chatbot Ernie Bot free starting April 1, citing improved technology and reduced costs.

The AI service will be accessible at no cost to all users on both desktop and mobile platforms, Baidu said in a WeChat post.

Baidu faces growing competition in China’s AI sector, particularly from DeepSeek which offers free AI chatbot services whose performance the startup said is comparable to the advanced systems of US pioneer OpenAI at lower operational cost.

Baidu was among China’s first movers in AI following the 2022 debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but has struggled to gain widespread adoption for its Ernie large language model.

It has said its latest version, Ernie 4.0, matches OpenAI’s GPT-4 capabilities.

In terms of user adoption, Baidu’s AI offerings have lagged those of domestic competitors such as ByteDance’s Doubao chatbot and newcomer DeepSeek, showed data from AI product tracker Aicpb.com.

Baidu CEO says more AI spend still needed despite DeepSeek’s success

In late 2023, Baidu introduced premium features to its search engine powered by its advanced models including Ernie 4.0, charging 59.9 yuan ($8.18) a month.

It also announced on Thursday the launch of an advanced search function which would also be freely available from April 1.

The feature promises enhanced reasoning capability and tool integration for delivering expert-level responses, Baidu said.

