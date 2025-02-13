AIRLINK 188.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-0.93%)
BOP 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
CNERGY 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.36%)
FLYNG 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
HUBC 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.62%)
MLCF 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
OGDC 209.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.27%)
PACE 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.82%)
PPL 182.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.4%)
PRL 36.32 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.37%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
SEARL 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.72 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
SYM 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
TRG 68.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.77%)
WAVESAPP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,971 Increased By 10.5 (0.09%)
BR30 35,925 Increased By 16.7 (0.05%)
KSE100 112,904 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.02%)
KSE30 35,193 Decreased By -118.4 (-0.34%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Aluminium prices rangebound as traders assess trade war risks

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 12:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: Aluminium prices were rangebound on Thursday as traders gauged the potential risks of a global trade war following the imposition of 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports by US President Donald Trump.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $2,624 a metric ton, as of 0405 GMT. Australia’s trade minister Don Farrell said the country had increased aluminium supply to the US with Washington’s approval.

Australia, the world’s sixth-largest aluminium producer, accounted for 1% of steel imports into the US and 2% of its aluminium imports.

Copper prices also traded in a narrow range, with the LME benchmark copper edging up 0.2% to $9,470 a metric ton.

“Following Trump’s announcement of 25% tariffs on aluminium and steel, many traders believe copper is also in his sights. Signs of tightness also boosted sentiment,” ANZ Research said in a note.

While Trump did not impose tariffs on copper, he did threaten duties last week without providing further details.

Treatment charges - the fees paid by miners to smelters for converting raw materials into metal - have been declining, indicating a shortage of material.

Aluminium, copper retreat on fears that tariffs will hit growth

The Fastmarkets copper TC/RC (treatment charge/refining charge) index has hit record lows in recent weeks and was at minus $12.50 a ton and minus 1.25 cents per lb on Wednesday, compared with a TC of about plus $20 a year ago.

Among other metals, zinc was up 0.1% to $2,864, tin was down 0.3% at $31,480, lead added 0.1% to $1,975 and nickel edged 0.1% lower to $15,405. The aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) was down 0.2% to 20,540 yuan ($2,818.45)a ton.

SHFE copper rose 0.8% to 77,370 yuan, nickel was down 0.2% to 124,120 yuan, zinc climbed 0.4% to 23,745 yuan, lead added 0.2% to 17,125 yuan and tin was up 0.1% to 257,340 yuan.

