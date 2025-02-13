AIRLINK 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.06%)
BOP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
FCCL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.29%)
FLYNG 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.96%)
MLCF 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 209.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.25%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.9%)
PAEL 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
POWER 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.93%)
PPL 182.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.53%)
PRL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.72%)
PTC 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
SEARL 103.90 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.5%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.35%)
SYM 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
TRG 68.23 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.96%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,969 Increased By 8.2 (0.07%)
BR30 35,936 Increased By 27.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 112,955 Increased By 30.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 35,215 Decreased By -96.6 (-0.27%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan rebounds from 3-week low; Ukraine war, tariffs in focus

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 11:01am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan rebounded from a three-week low against the US dollar on Thursday, underpinned by hopes of an end to the war in Ukraine and a consistently firmer daily fix by the People’s Bank of China.

Optimism over prospects of a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia helped riskier assets and kept the dollar on the defensive despite a jump in Treasury yields as hot inflation threatens to close the door to any policy easing in the US this year.

Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate , around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1719 per dollar - 1,281 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

“Implied vol on USD/CNH has dropped to the lowest levels in months as the PBOC doggedly caps USD/CNY,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The defence of USD/CNY is likely to be maintained through the “two sessions” meetings, Tan said. Parliamentarians and political advisers will gather in Beijing in early March for two parallel sets of meetings called “Two Sessions”.

In a note to clients, Maybank analysts said that the yuan could move towards 7.2180 on the dollar if China and the US manage to strike a deal over tariffs.

“Keeping the yuan from depreciating would be a sign of goodwill but PBOC may allow the fix to rise above the 7.20 at one point should tensions escalate or talks come to an impasse,” the analysts said.

With a multi-front trade war, the dollar is actually strengthening against most currencies, and not just against the yuan, they added.

US President Donald Trump said he would impose reciprocal tariffs as soon as Wednesday evening on every country that charges duties on US imports, in a move that ratchets up fears of a widening global trade war and threatens to accelerate US inflation.

China’s yuan slips to fresh 3-week low on trade worries

Trade tension between the world’s two largest economies was one of the main drags on the yuan during Trump’s first term.

The yuan fell more than 12% against the dollar between March 2018 and May 2020.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.298 yuan per dollar, up about 0.15% in Asian trade.

The dollar’s six-currency index was 0.176% lower at 107.72.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan rebounds from 3-week low; Ukraine war, tariffs in focus

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

Stocks surge amid bullish sentiments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Oil falls as potential Ukraine peace deal may ease supply disruptions

Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

Dec, Nov 2024 respectively: Nepra approves Rs1.23/unit cut in FCAs of Discos, KE

Read more stories