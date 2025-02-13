AIRLINK 188.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.82%)
BOP 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.26%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
FCCL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.43%)
FLYNG 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
HUBC 130.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.96%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
OGDC 209.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.33%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
POWER 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.93%)
PPL 182.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.53%)
PRL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.31%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
SEARL 103.90 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.5%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.32%)
SYM 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
TRG 68.15 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.84%)
WAVESAPP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,973 Increased By 12.5 (0.1%)
BR30 35,925 Increased By 16.9 (0.05%)
KSE100 112,984 Increased By 58.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 35,227 Decreased By -84.6 (-0.24%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Reddit misses daily active unique visitors on Google algorithm change, shares tumble

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 10:59am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Reddit missed market estimates for daily active unique visitors in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, hit by a change in Google’s search algorithm that impacted how often the social media platform appeared in the search results, sending its shares down 15% in extended trading.

The San Francisco-based company’s stock, which debuted in March 2024, gained nearly five-fold last year.

Reddit experienced some volatility with Google search later in the fourth quarter, triggered by a periodic algorithm change, but traffic from search has recovered so far in the first quarter, CEO Steve Huffman said in a letter to shareholders.

The algorithm changes impacted “logged-out users,” who browse the platform without signing into an account, Huffman added.

Its daily active unique visitors rose 39% to 101.7 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, but missed analysts’ average estimate of 103.3 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Their growth has also slowed sequentially.

“Reddit shares are down in part due to Daily Active Users missing expectations, but it’s not the best reason for anyone to lose faith in the company,” said Jeremy Goldman, senior director of briefings at eMarketer.

“If Reddit keeps expanding internationally and builds on its AI advantage, it could go from a promising upstart to a true digital advertising heavyweight.”

The company has been benefiting from AI deals with Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft-backed OpenAI and its conversation placement ads, where brands can advertise directly into discussion threads within interest-based communities known as subreddits.

OpenAI says Musk’s takeover bid contradicts his lawsuit against it

That helped Reddit forecast first-quarter revenue of $360 million to $370 million, which was above an average estimate of $358.1 million. Referring to an opportunity of data licensing deals, Huffman said, “we are still talking to some of the big players.”

Revenue rose 71% to $427.7 million during the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $405.3 million, owing to the holiday shopping season, when brands spend heavily to promote their products and services.

Its profit per share of 36 cents exceeded estimates of 25 cents.

Reddit’s global average revenue per user increased 23% to $4.21.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the algorithm changes.

Google Reddit

Comments

200 characters

Reddit misses daily active unique visitors on Google algorithm change, shares tumble

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

Stocks surge amid bullish sentiments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Oil falls as potential Ukraine peace deal may ease supply disruptions

Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

Dec, Nov 2024 respectively: Nepra approves Rs1.23/unit cut in FCAs of Discos, KE

Read more stories