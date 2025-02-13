AIRLINK 188.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.69%)
BOP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
CNERGY 7.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.29%)
FLYNG 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.96%)
MLCF 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 209.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.36%)
PACE 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.77%)
PPL 182.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.48%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.61%)
PTC 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
SEARL 103.90 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.5%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.46%)
SYM 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
TRG 68.39 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.2%)
WAVESAPP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.56%)
BR100 11,969 Increased By 9 (0.07%)
BR30 35,936 Increased By 27.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 112,924 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE30 35,207 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.3%)
Australia, NZ dollars whipsawed by geopolitics, yield spike

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 10:54am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars steadied on Thursday after a volatile ride as talk of a possible pause in the Russian-Ukraine war boosted risk sentiment and helped offset a spike in US Treasury yields.

Both currencies had slipped on Wednesday when a high reading on US inflation seemed to narrow the scope for rate cuts there, even prompting talk the next move might be up.

Then the mood improved when President Donald Trump floated the idea of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and the start of peace talks.

The news helped stocks bounce and knocked oil prices lower, while the US dollar gave back some gains.

Tariffs remained a sticking point as Trump said he might sign reciprocal levies on Wednesday or Thursday.

The see-saw action left the Aussie holding at $0.6282, having eased 0.3% overnight and off a top of $0.6309.

The currency found support around $0.6235, while resistance lies at $0.6330.

It was also helped by a 1% jump on the yen to 96.88 as the Japanese currency slipped broadly.

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.5642, after easing 0.2% overnight.

Again the kiwi had bounced from a low of $0.5601 as risk sentiment improved. Local bonds were sideswiped by the sell off in Treasuries, with three-year futures down 6 ticks at 96.080 having hit a three-week low at one stage.

Australia, NZ dollars fall as Trump ratchets up tariff threat

Yields on 10-year bonds jumped 14 ticks to 4.538%.

While markets further scaled back expectations for US rate cuts this year, they still implied a 90% probability the Reserve Bank of Australia would start its easing cycle next week.

The RBA is seen cutting its 4.35% cash rate by 25 basis points when it meets on February 18, though the cycle is also expected to be shallow with just 75 basis points of easing priced in for this year.

As a result, if the RBA does cut next week investors assume it will offer little guidance on further moves.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets on February 19 and markets are confident it will chop its 4.25% cash rate by another 50 basis points.

Kelly Eckhold, head of NZ economics at Westpac, expects the RBNZ will project rates at 3.25% by year-end, compared to 3.55% previously.

“We don’t think the RBNZ will be looking to move interest rates into stimulatory territory but would certainly acknowledge there are scenarios that might require that,” she added.

