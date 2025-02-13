Palm snaps five-day rally on weaker rival oils, sluggish Indian demand

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Thursday, snapping a five-session rally, as weaker rival edible oils and sluggish demand from India weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 10 ringgit, or 0.22%, to 4,611 ringgit ($1,032.47) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals