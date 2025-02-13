Palm snaps five-day rally on weaker rival oils, sluggish Indian demand

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Thursday, snapping a five-session rally, as weaker rival edible oils and sluggish demand from India weighed on the market.
The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 10 ringgit, or 0.22%, to 4,611 ringgit ($1,032.47) a metric ton in early trade.
Fundamentals
Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 2.1%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.85%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.07%.
Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.
India’s palm oil imports in January fell to their lowest in nearly 14 years as refiners turned to cheaper soyoil, driven by negative refining margins for palm oil, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said.
Oil prices fell on expectations a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would mean the end of sanctions that have disrupted supply flows and US President Donald Trump’s intention to introduce reciprocal tariffs stoked inflation jitters.
Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.
The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.07% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.
Palm oil may retest support at 4,621 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 4,523 ringgit to 4,580 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
