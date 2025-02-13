AIRLINK 188.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.03%)
BOP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
CNERGY 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.36%)
FLYNG 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.96%)
MLCF 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 209.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.25%)
PACE 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
POWER 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.4%)
PPL 182.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.53%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.61%)
PTC 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
SEARL 104.37 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.96%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.84 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.57%)
SYM 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
TRG 68.23 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.96%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,969 Increased By 8.2 (0.07%)
BR30 35,936 Increased By 27.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 112,955 Increased By 30.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 35,215 Decreased By -96.6 (-0.27%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago corn extends gains to second day on tighter global stocks

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 10:46am

BEIJING: Chicago corn futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday, supported by tightening global stocks, while soybeans gained on bargain-hunting after weak Chinese demand and a higher supply outlook drove prices lower in the previous session.

Wheat futures slipped for a fifth straight session amid a lack of bullish news, even as traders monitored freeze risks to wheat crops in the US Plains and Black Sea region.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.27% to $10.31 a bushel by 0313 GMT, reversing two days of declines.

The corn contract gained 0.05% to $4.90-4/8 a bushel, up for a second straight session. On Tuesday, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) kept US soybean and corn end-of-season supply forecasts unchanged, defying analysts’ expectations, while lowering Argentina’s corn and soybean production outlook due to adverse weather.

Prices rose in a brief recovery rally following the USDA report, said Ole Houe at IKON Commodities in Sydney, adding that the rally will be short-lived.

Argentina’s 2024-25 soybean crop is estimated at 47.5 million metric tons, while the corn crop outlook has been lowered to 46 million tons, down 4% from the previous forecast, according to the Rosario grains exchange.

Chicago corn and wheat edge up, soybeans stay weak

Heavy rains in Argentina’s key agricultural regions offered relief to soy and corn crops, the exchange said. Global soybean supplies are expected to rise due to strong harvest in top supplier Brazil.

Corn production is closely watched as global inventories for the 2024-25 season are expected to fall to their lowest in a decade on robust demand and a smaller-than-expected US harvest last year.

On Wednesday, the USDA confirmed private sales of 130,320 metric tons of US corn and 120,000 tons of US soybeans for shipment to unknown destinations in the 2024-25 marketing year.

Wheat dropped 0.44% to $5.72 a bushel after some support from short-covering.

Traders are monitoring cold fronts in the US Plains and Black Sea.

Snow could protect Midwest wheat, but dryness in the Southern Plains may stress hard red winter wheat. Commodity funds net bought corn on Wednesday, but net sold soybean, soyoil, soymeal and wheat futures.

Corn Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Chicago corn extends gains to second day on tighter global stocks

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

Stocks surge amid bullish sentiments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Oil falls as potential Ukraine peace deal may ease supply disruptions

Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

Dec, Nov 2024 respectively: Nepra approves Rs1.23/unit cut in FCAs of Discos, KE

Read more stories