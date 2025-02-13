AIRLINK 188.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.82%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
FCCL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.54%)
FFL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.57%)
FLYNG 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
HUBC 130.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.64%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
MLCF 46.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 209.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.33%)
PACE 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
PAEL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
POWER 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (8.25%)
PPL 182.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.47%)
PRL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.59%)
PTC 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.3%)
SYM 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
TRG 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.92%)
WAVESAPP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,976 Increased By 15.1 (0.13%)
BR30 35,926 Increased By 18 (0.05%)
KSE100 112,971 Increased By 45.9 (0.04%)
KSE30 35,215 Decreased By -96.3 (-0.27%)
Turkiye President Erdogan reaches Islamabad on two-day official visit

Published 13 Feb, 2025 09:58am
