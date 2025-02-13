Turkiye President Erdogan reaches Islamabad on two-day official visit

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 13
|
279.30
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 13
|
279.15
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 13
|
154.11
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 13
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 13
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / Feb 13
|
1.04
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 12
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 12
|
6,051.97
|
Nasdaq / Feb 12
|
19,649.95
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 12
|
8,807.44
|
Dow Jones / Feb 12
|
44,368.56
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 12
|
22,148.03
|
France CAC40 / Feb 12
|
8,042.19
|
India Sensex / Feb 13
|
76,480.28
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 13
|
39,461.47
|
Hang Seng / Feb 13
|
21,831.42
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 12
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 12
|
259,859
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 13
|
257.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 13
|
70.56
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 13
|
2,914.84
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 13
|
267.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 13
|
68.34
|Stock
|Price
|
Tri-Star Power / Feb 13
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
6.95
▲ 1 (16.81%)
|
TPL Trakker Ltd / Feb 13
TPL Trakker Limited(TPLT)
|
8.48
▲ 1 (13.37%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Feb 13
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
9.24
▲ 0.86 (10.26%)
|
Altern Energy / Feb 13
Altern Energy Limited(ALTN)
|
20.42
▲ 1.86 (10.02%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Feb 13
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
63.91
▲ 5.81 (10%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Feb 13
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
21.67
▲ 1.97 (10%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 13
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
34.56
▲ 3.14 (9.99%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 13
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
32.05
▲ 2.91 (9.99%)
|
Ideal Sp. / Feb 13
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
12.68
▲ 1.15 (9.97%)
|
Olympia Mills / Feb 13
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
32.15
▲ 2.87 (9.8%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Organic Meat (R) / Feb 13
The Organic Meat Company Limited (R)(TOMCLR)
|
5.13
▼ -0.82 (-13.78%)
|
I.C.C. Ind. / Feb 13
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
11.97
▼ -1.33 (-10%)
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Feb 13
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
9
▼ -1 (-10%)
|
Suhail Jute / Feb 13
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
81
▼ -8.57 (-9.57%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Feb 13
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
8.77
▼ -0.72 (-7.59%)
|
LSE Ventures / Feb 13
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
12
▼ -0.94 (-7.26%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Feb 13
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
8.35
▼ -0.64 (-7.12%)
|
Saif Textile / Feb 13
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
12.56
▼ -0.93 (-6.89%)
|
Asia Ins. / Feb 13
Asia Insurance Company Limited(ASIC)
|
12.61
▼ -0.9 (-6.66%)
|
Orient Rental / Feb 13
Orient Rental Mod(ORM)
|
7.75
▼ -0.48 (-5.83%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 13
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
195,542,381
▲ 0.19
|
Bank Makramah / Feb 13
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
46,593,400
▲ 0
|
Power Cement / Feb 13
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
34,760,968
▲ 0.75
|
P.T.C.L. / Feb 13
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
30,235,783
▼ -0.33
|
Lotte Chemical / Feb 13
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
25,527,762
▼ -0.3
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 13
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
24,465,420
▲ 0.07
|
Dewan Motors / Feb 13
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
22,361,480
▲ 4.76
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 13
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
21,940,356
▲ 0
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 13
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
17,417,627
▲ 0.66
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 13
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,893,236
▲ 0.95
