Pakistan CPI 2024 – deep-rooted corruption persists

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024 has once again highlighted the persistent corruption challenges in Pakistan. With a score of 27/100, Pakistan remains one of the most corrupt nations in South Asia, ranking among the lowest globally. The country continues to grapple with weak governance, political interference, and ineffective anti-corruption measures, making it difficult to combat systemic corruption.

The CPI 2024, which ranks 180 countries based on perceived public-sector corruption, reveals a grim picture worldwide. Two-thirds of nations scored below 50/100, indicating widespread corruption. The least corrupt countries—Denmark, Finland, and Singapore—benefit from strong democratic institutions, while South Sudan, Somalia, and Venezuela are among the worst due to authoritarian rule and weak legal frameworks. In South Asia, Pakistan (27) ranks above Bangladesh (23) and Afghanistan (17) but lags behind India (38) and Sri Lanka (32). Despite repeated anti-corruption campaigns, Pakistan has shown no significant improvement in recent years, highlighting deep-rooted governance failures.

Pakistan’s low CPI score stems from systemic issues, including political instability, weak rule of law, lack of judicial independence, and compromised anti-corruption institutions. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the country’s primary anti-corruption agency, faces criticism for political bias, inefficiency, and selective accountability. Corruption in public institutions leads to the mismanagement of funds, bureaucratic red tape, and opaque decision-making. Judicial and law enforcement agencies often fail to prosecute high-profile corruption cases independently, further eroding public trust. Pakistan’s business environment also suffers, as corruption discourages foreign investment and hinders economic growth. Nepotism, bribery, and financial mismanagement remain significant obstacles in both public and private sectors.

The CPI 2024 also highlights how corruption obstructs climate action in Pakistan. Weak environmental regulations, misuse of climate funds, and undue influence of powerful groups hinder sustainable development. In highly corrupt regions, environmental defenders face threats and suppression, making it difficult to implement meaningful climate policies.

India, with a CPI score of 38, ranks significantly higher than Pakistan. Several factors contribute to India’s better standing, including stronger institutional frameworks, greater transparency in governance, and independent oversight bodies like the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Lokpal. India has also embraced digitization in tax collection and public services, reducing bureaucratic corruption, whereas Pakistan’s reliance on manual processes encourages bribery. India’s Right to Information (RTI) laws, electoral reforms, and independent media enhance accountability, whereas Pakistan struggles with press censorship and opaque governance. Strengthening institutional independence, judicial reforms, and media freedom could help Pakistan improve its ranking.

To improve its CPI ranking, Pakistan must strengthen judicial independence, enforce anti-corruption laws without political interference, and enhance transparency through Right to Information (RTI) laws and digital governance. Reforming political financing, reducing bureaucratic corruption through automation, and encouraging media freedom are also critical steps.

Pakistan’s ranking in the CPI 2024 reflects deep-seated governance failures that continue to weaken public trust, economic stability, and climate action. Without serious anti-corruption reforms, Pakistan will remain among the world’s most corrupt countries, hampering its progress towards democracy, transparency, and economic growth. Addressing these challenges is crucial for a more accountable and corruption-free future.