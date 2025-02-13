Oil’s tug of war

Oil markets have been hit with yet another twist, as U.S. crude stockpiles posted a record increase, the largest gain in over a year according to the American Petroleum Institute. The reaction was swift—both Brent and WTI shed around 1 percent in the latest trading session, reversing three days of marginal gains.

The start of the year has been bumpy for oil. Prices initially gained on higher heating demand due to a cold Northern Hemisphere winter and U.S. sanctions against Russia’s crude industry, but Trump’s tariffs have threatened trade wars on multiple fronts and dragged futures lower the past three weeks.

While supply-side pressures weigh on sentiment, OPEC+ continues to sound optimistic about demand. The group remains convinced that the global oil market will see steady consumption growth through 2025, and a recent in-depth report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lends some credence to that view. The EIA sees China—the world’s largest oil importer—continuing to post higher crude imports in 2025 and 2026 compared to 2023. If those projections hold, China’s appetite for oil could act as a floor against further price declines.

Meanwhile, Trump’s “Drill Baby Drill” mantra seems to be fading into the background. Industry experts aren’t buying into the idea that a flood of new drilling activity is imminent. The reason is simple—oil producers prioritize profitability, not just volume. More drilling and higher production only make sense when prices are strong enough to justify capital investments. Right now, American shale firms are already pumping at historic levels, and with a supply glut forming, there is little incentive to ramp up even further.

Adding another layer to the equation is the stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s latest remarks suggest no rush to cut interest rates unless inflation softens further, or the job market weakens. Higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive, slowing economic activity and, in turn, reducing oil demand. This macroeconomic backdrop could keep a lid on any significant price rally in the short term.

With supply swelling, demand optimism pinned on China, and monetary policy remaining restrictive, oil prices find themselves at a crossroads. While stockpile surges spook markets, the broader demand outlook—particularly from China—could act as a stabilizer. The real test lies ahead: whether OPEC+ can hold firm on its optimism, and whether global consumption follows through on bullish forecasts. For now, the market seems to be caught between two forces—one that sees too much oil, and one that hopes demand will eventually catch up.